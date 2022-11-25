Liverpool looking to rival Manchester United in the race to sign Barcelona star

Liverpool are looking to rival Manchester United in the race to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Manchester United were looking to sign De Jong during the summer transfer window.

The Dutch international opted to stay in Spain this season but more reports have emerged linking De Jong with a move to the Premier League.

According to Fichajes, Liverpool are now in the race to sign De Jong.

After a disappointing start to the season, Jurgen Klopp will be looking to bring in reinforcements in 2023. The January transfer window is always difficult for clubs to find the right players at the right price, but if Liverpool want to gain ground on the league leaders, then additions in January may be necessary.

Midfield has been a problem position for Liverpool this season. Harvey Elliot and Fabio Carvalho have played in a midfield three at times, probably a little too soon for the young duo.

With James Milner and Jordan Henderson showing signs of declining as they reach the latter stage of their careers, midfield reinforcements could be a priority for Liverpool.