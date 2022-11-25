Borussia Dortmund attacker Youssoufa Moukoko has been linked with a move away from the German club at the end of the season.

The 18-year-old forward will be a free agent in the summer and Dortmund have not been able to agree on a contract extension with them yet.

The player will be able to negotiate pre-contract agreements with foreign clubs when the transfer window opens in January, and it remains to be seen whether his suitors can agree on a free transfer with the player.

According to a report from 90 Min, Manchester United and Liverpool are watching the 18-year-old forward closely, and they are expected to make their move.

Moukoko is regarded as one of the most talented young players in German football, and he has a big future ahead of him.

Signing a player of his quality on a free transfer would be a major coup, and it could prove to be a masterstroke in the long run. Both Premier League clubs could use more quality and depth in the final third and the German international could prove to be an excellent long-term acquisition.

The 18-year-old usually plays as a centre forward, but he is versatile enough to operate anywhere across the front three.

Working with managers like Erik ten Hag and Jurgen Klopp, who have a proven track record of nurturing young talents will only help the player and develop and fulfil his tremendous potential.

Meanwhile, Dortmund will be hoping to agree on a contract extension with the player and hold on to him for the long run.