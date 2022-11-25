Liverpool set to battle it out with Manchester City for signing of defender

Liverpool are set to battle it out with Manchester City for the signing of Atalanta defender Giorgio Scalvini.

Scalvini has become a regular in the Atalanta side this season, despite being just 18 years old. The six-foot-four defender broke into the first team last season, but has become a key player over the last few months.

With 3 senior national team appearances to his name already, the Italian defender is understandably attracting interest from some of the biggest clubs in the Premier League.

According to Calcio Mercato, Liverpool and Manchester City have entered the race to sign Scalvini.

Scalvini is also capable of playing in a holding midfield role, so Liverpool and Manchester City could be looking to develop him into a long-term Fabinho or Rodri replacement.

If either Jurgen Klopp or Pep Guardiola can get hold of Scalvini at 18 years old with his vast potential, it’s scary to think of the player he could develop into.

However, Scalvini is playing regularly for Atalanta at the moment and he’s unlikely to get the game time if he moved to Manchester City or Liverpool, so staying in Italy could be best for his career for now.

