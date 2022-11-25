Man United star tells people to keep criticising Cristiano Ronaldo after recent behaviour

Former Man United star Cristiano Ronaldo opened his World Cup account on Thursday and in the aftermath of the clash, Portugal teammate Bruno Fernandes has asked people to keep criticising the superstar because it gets the best out of the striker.

The 37-year-old has been heavily criticised in the build-up to the tournament in Qatar due to his childish behaviour with Man United and a controversial interview led to the two parties parting ways by mutual consent on Tuesday.

Ronaldo is now clubless and there were many eyes on him yesterday as Portugal got their campaign underway.

The striker did not have a great game overall, but was on the scoresheet and made history by becoming the first male player to score in five World Cups.

Speaking about Ronaldo after the match, Fernandes said that Ronaldo likes criticism as it brings the best out of him and said everything is good with the national team.

“I think he likes to work under that criticism from everyone, so I pray all of you to keep doing that because he gets the best of himself when you guys do that,” Fernandes said via ESPN.

“It was a dream come true to play with him in the national team and in the club also, and that is something amazing.

“I still share the space with him in the national team and the main thing for me is that Portugal does the best we can in the tournament because if we do it, Cristiano will be happy, I will be happy and everyone in Portugal will be happy for us.”