Manchester United have been linked with a move that line manager Diego Simeone.

According to a report from Fichajes, the Atletico Madrid manager could be on his way out of Atletico Madrid in the near future and Manchester United are keen to take the opportunity and snap him up.

The Old Trafford outfit recently appointed the Dutch manager Erik ten Hag, but the results have been mixed so far. United are fifth in the league table.

If Manchester United continue to be inconsistent this season, it will be interesting to see if the Red Devils are prepared to try out a new approach next season.

Simeone’s contract with the Spanish club expires in the summer of 2024 and it remains to be seen whether the English club can convince the Argentine to come to the Premier League.

He is undoubtedly one of the best managers in the world and he has guided Atletico Madrid to several highs over the course of his managerial career at the Wanda Metropolitano.

However, things are not going according to plan for the 52-year-old this season. The Spanish giants have struggled in the league (7 wins in 14 league games) and they have already crashed out of Europe in the Champions League group stages.

The Argentine manager could be open to a new challenge if things do not improve at Atletico Madrid. The opportunity to manage a Premier League club could be a tempting proposition for him.

United are one of the biggest clubs in the world with massive financial resources. They could provide Simeone with the platform to achieve his ambitions and the resources to put together a formidable squad.