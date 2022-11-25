Manchester United looking to bolster their midfield options with €60m star being targeted

Manchester United are looking to bolster their midfield options by signing Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

Manchester United brought in Casemiro and Christian Eriksen during the summer transfer window to reinforce their midfield. However, the United duo aren’t exactly signings for the long-term future, with both players in their thirties.

Bringing in a younger midfielder on a long-term contract would be a smart move, and they’re now being linked with a 23-year-old from La Liga.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Manchester United have joined Barcelona in the race to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Zubimendi.

At 23, Zubimendi is a player not only for the future but also for the present. Zubimendi is a regular in the Sociedad side but is also yet to reach his full potential.

The report claims that Zubimendi has a €60m release clause which is set to increase to €65m in the summer.

Manchester United do have a packed midfield in terms of numbers, so they may need to offload some fringe players before bringing in an additional midfielder.