Manchester United have made PSV forward Cody Gakpo their number-one priority for the January transfer window.

With Cristiano Ronaldo leaving the club after Manchester United terminated his contract, Erik ten Hag will need to be busy in the January transfer window to recruit a new attacking player.

Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford have been utilised in a central role this season, but there’s an argument that Rashford is better playing off the left.

Now, according to Foot Mercato, Manchester United have made PSV forward Gakpo their number-one target for the January transfer window. The report claims he could cost in the region of €60m.

Gakpo, similar to Martial and Rashford, is capable of playing out wide or through the middle in attack. The Dutchman also played in a free role behind the strikers for his country in their opening game of the World Cup.

Gakpo’s goal and assist record speaks for itself so there’s no doubt he’d be a welcome addition at Old Trafford. Ten Hag will be well aware of Gakpo’s capabilities from his time managing in Holland.