Matt Doherty urges Gareth Southgate to start Spurs star against USA

Eric Dier is destined to play an important role for England.

That is the view of Tottenham Hotspur full-back Matt Doherty, who has urged Gareth Southgate to consider the English defender ahead of the Three Lions’ second World Cup group game against the USA on Friday night.

After kicking off their World Cup campaign with an emphatic 6-2 win against Iran, England are well positioned to reach the prestigious competition’s knockout phase.

At least one more win will be required though, especially considering Iran claimed a very late 2-0 win over fellow Group B contenders Wales earlier on Friday.

MORE: Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing – Chelsea’s winger search, two Arsenal transfer targets + more

Likely to name an unchanged starting 11, that saw Harry Maguire partner John Stones in a back four, Doherty believes Dier, who has a lot to offer, should come in and be given the chance to make an impact.

Matt Doherty on Eric Dier

“One game to watch… it has to be England v USA, it’s on at a great time as well – 7pm on a Friday night,” the 30-year-old told Spurs’ official media.

“England will continue like they did the other day against Iran, but will USA also be as good as they were against Wales?

“I think it’s going to be a close game, but I think England will win, and the best USA can hope for is a draw.

“Hopefully Harry is fit and Eric plays, come on Gareth, get Eric in! England need him spraying balls around from the back. His time is coming!”

Which defenders do you think Southgate should start against the USA? – Let us know in the comments.