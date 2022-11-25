Newcastle eyeing Van Dijk-esque star who has same agent as Joelinton

Newcastle United think they have spotted a gem at this year’s World Cup in Qatar.

That’s according to a recent report from Turkish news outlet Turkiye Gazetesi, who claims the Magpies, along with West Ham and Leicester City are interested in defender Attila Szalai.

Although Serbia were well beaten by tournament favourites Brazil on Thursday night, Szalai, 24, whose playing style has been compared to Liverpool’s Virgil Van Dijk, was a rare positive for the Europeans.

However, when it comes to where the Fenerbache centre-back could play after the World Cup is done in Qatar, given the fact he still has three years left on his deal, it is unlikely he will seal a January move to the Premier League.

Nevertheless, the Geordies will feel they are well positioned to prise the commanding defender away from Turkey, largely due to the fact he shares the same agent as fan-favourite Joelinton.

Since joining Fenerbache 18 months ago, Serbia’s Szalai has gone on to feature in 90 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to eight goals along the way.