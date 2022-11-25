Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos.

The 18-year-old is highly rated in Brazilian football and he has a big future ahead of him. It would be a quality long-term addition for the Premier League side if they manage to secure his services.

According to a report from Spanish publication Sport, Newcastle will face competition from Spanish giants Barcelona who are also keen on securing the services of the talented 18-year-old.

The opportunity to join a club like Barcelona will be a tempting proposition for Santos and it will be interesting to see if Newcastle can convince him to move to the Premier League instead.

The player has a release clause of €40 million and the Magpies certainly have the resources to pay that kind of money for him.

While the 18-year-old has done nothing to justify that kind of an outlay so far, he certainly has the potential to live up to the expectations in the long run.

Newcastle need to add more depth to their midfield and Santos could prove to be a quality long-term investment for them. The Vasco da Gama ace can play as a central midfielder as well as an attacking midfielder. He has managed to score 8 goals in 33 league appearances for the Brazilian club this season.

Eddie Howe has a proven track record of nurturing young players and he has proven that throughout his managerial career. He could help the 18-year-old midfielder develop and fulfil his potential at the Premier League club.

It will be interesting to see if they can fend off the interest in the 18-year-old and secure his services in the coming months.