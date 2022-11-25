According to Teamtalk’s Graeme Bailey, Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United could make a January transfer bid for Leeds United winger Jack Harrison.

According to the report, Newcastle have been eyeing a move for the Leeds United star since the summer of 2022. And Newcastle are still interested in the £60,000-a-week former Manchester City talent, and could ‘increase their offer’ if the Englishman ’rounds into form.’

The versatile 26-year-old, who can also play as a number 10, has made 12 Premier League starts and one substitute appearance for Jesse Marsch’s side this season and has scored one and assisted three.

Despite the report, it is very unlikely that Leeds United will sell the player in January unless they receive a huge offer, something in a region of £50m-£60m.

Regarding Jack Harrison, Bailey said:

“Another forward to play on the left is very much an option. They loved Jack Harrison in the summer, but his price was way above their valuation. They could increase their offer, but only if he rounds into form.

Harrison is a key player for Leeds, who are in danger of being relegated to the Championship at the end of the season, and there is little chance that the West Yorkshire club would be willing to let him leave in the middle of the season.