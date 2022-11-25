Luis Enrique says Spain players are allowed to have sex but should not take part in orgies

Spain’s football coach, Luis Enrique, has revealed the strange rule he has imposed on his players at the Qatar World Cup.

Spain started the World Cup in commanding fashion, defeating Costa Rica 7-0, establishing themselves as an early favourite to win the competition.

The former Barcelona manager has overseen a dramatic change in Spain, bringing in some exciting youngsters with the likes of Pedri and Gavi stealing the show on their debuts.

When asked by fans on Twitch (via Mirror) whether Spain players are allowed to have sex before a game, Luis Enrique stated that he sees nothing wrong with it and that it is completely ‘normal.’ He did, however, draw a line at orgies, stating that an orgy before the match would not be ‘ideal’.

He said:

“It’s ridiculous (to ban sex). It’s something I consider totally normal.”

“If you’re at an orgy the night before a match then obviously that’s not ideal, but when I’m a club coach the players are at home the night before a game and it’s not something that worries me at all.”

“If it’s something they do then it’s because they need to and want to. But I repeat with common sense! Each one with their partner. It’s normal.

“When I was a player if I was at home before a game, with my wife, well we did what we had to do.”

However, Enrique’s willingness to enforce this rule may vary from player to player, given that Ferran Torres is currently dating his daughter.

The former Manchester City man who scored twice against Costa Rica dedicated his goals to Sira Martinez who was in the stands at Al Thumama Stadium.

And, based on their performance against Costa Rica, his relaxed approach has served his team well thus far.

Dani Olmo scored for Spain in the 11th minute, and Marco Asensio doubled their lead just ten minutes later. Ferran Torres scored twice one in each half. Gavi scored a stunner to make it 5-0 in the 74th minute. And Spain finished the game exactly as they started, with Carlos Soler and Alvaro Morata scoring two quick goals in stoppage time to make the final score 7-0.