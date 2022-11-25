Phil Hay confirms Leeds got green light for major transfer after scout reports

One of Leeds United’s best signings in recent windows has been Jesse Marsch’s capture of American defensive midfielder Tyler Adams.

Adams, 23, joined the Whites from RB Leipzig in the summer in a deal worth around £17m.

Since his arrival in Yorkshire, the young midfielder has gone on to be one of his side’s most important players.

Having so far featured in 13 matches, in all competitions, USA’s Adams is proving invaluable in the Whites’ bid to remain in England’s top flight.

Speaking recently about how the 23-year-old’s move to Elland Road came to be, The Athletic’s Phil Hay revealed that a comprehensive scouting report from strategic specialist Alberto Cordero ‘effectively gave the green light’ for the club to sign the “dynamic” Adams.

