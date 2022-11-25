Predicted England lineup vs USA: Southgate to make one change

England are set to take the USA on Friday night in a World Cup Group game that is likely to decide both nations’ fate.

Following an emphatic 6-2 win against Iran on Monday, the Three Lions sit top of Group B on three points and a plus-four goal difference.

The USA weren’t quite as fortunate in their first match of the tournament though. Following a late Gareth Bale equaliser, Gregg Berhalter’s USMNT found themselves sharing the points against Wales, and after Iran beat the same opponents on Friday morning, the Americans now sit third in the group.

Desperate for a win and knowing that anything less will almost certainly see them crash out of the competition, the USA’s game against England is set to be a hugely competitive encounter.

Ahead of the mouth-watering contest, which is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m (UK time), we have predicted which starting lineup Gareth Southgate will go with.

Predicted England lineup vs USA

We expect the Englishman to name a mostly unchanged side to the one that thumped Iran at the start of the week.

However, the one change that is most likely will be Manchester City’s Phil Foden coming in, in place of Chelsea’s Mason Mount, who put in a relatively disappointing performance against Monday’s Middle Eastern opponents.

