Sky Sports man says one thing could stop Declan Rice exit at West Ham

Declan Rice could stay with West Ham United for at least one more season, but only if the Hammers win the UEFA Europa Conference League.

That’s according to Sky Sports journalist Michael Bridge, who believes the highly-rated English midfielder could commit his future to the Hammers if silverware comes their way this season.

“If Declan Rice can maybe win a trophy this season – I know West Ham are out of the Carabao Cup – but a European trophy, that might give him just one more year there,” Bridges said recently.

Bridges’ prediction is hard to believe though.

Not only has Rice been adamant that he will not sign another contract extension, but with the England international wanted by a whole host of top clubs, including former club Chelsea and Manchester United, it seems to be just a matter of time before the 23-year-old bids farewell to the London Stadium.

Since joining the Hammers from Chelsea’s youth academy back in 2013, Rice, who has three years left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 215 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 23 goals along the way.