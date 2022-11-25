Stan Collymore says Liverpool target better suited to Man United and Arsenal

Despite being linked with Liverpool, Cody Gakpo would be a ‘better fit’ for Manchester United or Arsenal.

That is the view of Stan Collymore, who, despite rating the Netherlands international highly, believes Liverpool may not have the room in their squad to factor in the PSV forward.

In World Cup action, Gakpo, who has undoubtedly been his country’s standout performer, already has two goals to his name, including scoring the tournament’s fastest goal (so far) against Ecuador.

Cody Gakpo has scored the fastest goal of the World Cup so far after only 5 minutes and 4 seconds against Ecuador. Bang. ? pic.twitter.com/bJhwveeBED — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) November 25, 2022

In light of what has been a hugely impressive breakthrough, although the attacker’s deal with PSV is not set to expire until 2026, there is mounting speculation that he could soon find himself playing in the Premier League.

A host of top teams have already been linked, including Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool and Erik ten Hag’s Red Devils (Calciomercato), but Collymore thinks the latter may be the 23-year-old’s best option.

“I wouldn’t say Liverpool on the basis that Luis Diaz and Fabio Carvalho both come from the left which is where Cody Gakpo often pops up,” Collymore said in an exclusive interview.

“Plus, Liverpool also have Darwin Nunez, who operates down the centre.

“I really like him but I could see him being a better fit at Man United or Arsenal.”

Since being promoted to PSV’s first team in 2019, Gakpo, who also has 10 senior international caps to his name, has gone on to feature in 159 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 105 goals along the way.

