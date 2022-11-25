Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the Polish international defender Jakub Kiwior at the end of the season.

According to a report from Fichajes, the Premier League side are looking to reinforce their defensive department and they have identified the 22-year-old Spezia defender as a potential target.

The player is apparently on the radar of Premier League rivals West Ham United as well. David Moyes needs to add to his back four with players like Angelo Ogbonna and Craig Dawson leaving at the end of the season.

It is no secret that Spurs will have to improve the defensive unit in the upcoming windows. Antonio Conte is still searching for a reliable partner for Cristian Romero at the heart of his defence.

The likes of Davinson Sanchez and Eric Dier have been quite inconsistent, and Clement Lenglet is expected to leave the club at the end of the season when his loan deal expires.

Kiwior could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for the London club if he manages to adapt to the Premier League.

Furthermore, the player is reportedly valued at €6 million as per Fichajes and he would be a no-risk signing at that price, with a massive potential upside.

The opportunity to join a club playing in the Champions League is likely to be an attractive proposition for the youngster and he could be tempted to make the move to Tottenham.

Working with a world-class manager like Antonio Conte could help accelerate the Polish defender’s development and help him fulfil his potential.

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham follow up on their interest with a concrete offer in the upcoming windows.