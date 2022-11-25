(Video) Ramin Rezaeian seals 2-0 win for Iran as Wales on brink of World Cup exit

Wales are on the brink of exiting the 2022 World Cup.

Rob Page’s Dragons, who travelled to the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium to take on Iran in Friday’s first fixture of the day, were beaten 2-0 by Carlos Queiroz’s side.

Despite heading for a 0-0 draw, after goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey was shown a red card for a blatant foul outside of the box, Gareth Bale’s Wales were always going to be up against it.

Iran’s opener came very late after Rouzbeh Cheshmi netted in the 98th minute and with Ramin Rezaeian adding his country’s second three minutes later, Wales’ fate was sealed.

The goal that sealed it for Iran and broke Wales hearts. ??? Watch ??????? v ?? on @BBCiPlayer, listen on @BBCSounds & get more on the @BBCSport app#BBCFootball #BBCWorldCup pic.twitter.com/ENVlUXminA — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) November 25, 2022

Facing a huge challenge to stay in the World Cup, failure to beat England next week will see Page’s Dragons crash out of the world’s most prestigious international tournament.