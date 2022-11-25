(Video) Cheshmi scores sensational long-range stunner to sink Wales in the 98th minute

Roozbeh Cheshmi scored a sensational long-range stunner to sink Wales in the 98th minute of their World Cup fixture.

Iran dominated the game against Wales and kept knocking on the door until late in the game. Wayne Hennessey saw red for a horrible tackle towards the end of the game, inviting more Iran pressure.

They left it late, but Iran took the lead in the 98th minute through Cheshmi, who struck from long-range beyond substitute goalkeeper Danny Ward, sinking the Welsh with just seconds remaining.

Pictures below from FOX Soccer, BEin Sports, and BBC Sport.

