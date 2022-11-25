(Video) Cody Gakpo continues impressive form with six minute opener vs Ecuador

Cody Gakpo is one of the sport’s most in-form attackers at the moment.

The PSV attacker, who is once again representing his country, the Netherlands, in the World Cup, has fired his side into an early lead against fellow Group A contenders, Ecuador.

On course to qualify for the prestigious tournament’s knockout phase, Gakpo, who now has two goals to his name in this year’s World Cup, has once again produced the goods when they mattered most.

Check out the moment the red-hot forward netted his latest below.