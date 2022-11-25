Video: Ecuador star scores third World Cup goal for deserved equaliser vs Netherlands

International Football
Enner Valencia has got on the scoresheet again against the Netherlands scoring his third goal of the tournament in Qatar.

The Netherlands took the lead very early in the match through a Cody Gakpo goal but the South American team’s response has been fantastic.

Ecuador have put the Dutch under a lot of pressure and eventually found the breakthrough early in the second half through Valencia.

A shot from Pervis Estupinan was parried by Netherlands goalkeeper Andries Noppert into into the path of the former West Ham star and the striker did not mess up, as he tapped the ball in to make it 1-1 and making it three goals in two games for the 33-year-old.

