(Video) Edouard Mendy pulls off incredible diving save vs Qatar

Despite leading Qatar 2-0, Senegal’s Edouard Mendy came to his country’s rescue during Group A’s second game on Friday afternoon.
The Chelsea shot-stopper has barely had anything to do during the game against this year’s World Cup hosts.
However, when called into action, the 30-year-old did not disappoint.
Forced to respond with lightning reactions, Mendy found himself facing, and somehow saving, a close-range effort from Qatar’s Pedro Miguel Carvalho deus Correia.
Better from Qatar!
What a save from Edouard Mendy ?
