(Video) Gabby Agbonlahor says Spurs star has “looked poor” in World Cup

Argentina ‘don’t have a chance’ of winning the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

That is the view of former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor, who does not expect Lionel Messi’s Argentina to be anywhere near the world’s most prestigious international trophy come next month.

MORE: Journalist says Chelsea facing big transfer decision over 24-year-old attacker

Argentina, although second favourites to win the World Cup prior to a ball being kicked, are facing the prospect of an early exit after suffering a remarkable 2-1 opening Group game defeat against 51st-ranked Saudi Arabia.

Speaking about the South American’s hugely disappointing performance, Agbonlahor, who spoke on TalkSPORT, highlighted several players as the country’s weak links, including Spurs centre-back Christian Romero.

“Romero looked poor for their first goal,” Agbonlahor said.

“Otamendi looked poor. Looking at their team, Lisandro Martinez at centre-back, Emi Martinez in goal and then Lionel Messi get into the England team.

“I don’t think they’ve got a chance of winning this World Cup.”