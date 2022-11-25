Video: Greater Manchester Police release incredible footage of violent scenes from 2021 Old Trafford protest

Manchester United FC
Greater Manchester Police have released new footage from Man United fans’ protest against the Glazer family in May 2021 as supporters got violent before their clash with Liverpool.

According to Sky Sports, thirty-six Greater Manchester Police officers were assaulted in total, with one officer receiving a serious facial injury requiring treatment in hospital, while stadium stewards and security staff were also attacked.

Thirty-nine football fans, ranging in age from 15 to 52, have been sentenced for their role in a violent protest and today Greater Manchester Police have released new footage from that day, which can be seen below.

