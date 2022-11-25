Video: Harry Maguire produced a moment of magic with a Messi-esque run in the first half

Harry Maguire produced a moment of magic in the first half as he skipped past multiple USA players with ease in a Messi-esque run in the first half.

The Manchester United defender was subbed off during the Iran game after suffering from blurred vision but he retained his place in the starting team against USA.

And he produced a rare moment of magic early in the first half as he dribbled past multiple players showcasing dribbling prowess.

He was unable to complete his pass, but fans online loved him turning into a prime Messi for a few seconds.

Watch Maguire turn into prime Messi below. Footage courtesy of BeinSports.