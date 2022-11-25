Jamie Carragher has expressed his worry for Liverpool after it was announced that Julian Ward would be leaving the club.

It was recently announced that Ward was expected to leave Liverpool at the end of the season.

With Ward the man behind Liverpool’s transfer and contract dealings, Carragher has expressed his “worry” for his former club.

"It's a little bit of a shock and a worry" ? Jamie Carragher reacts to the news that Liverpool's sporting director Julian Ward will leave the club at the end of the season ? pic.twitter.com/uidC2P3987 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 24, 2022

Liverpool will of course be desperately trying to find Ward’s replacement, but he’s a key reason behind their success in recent years, so Carragher’s worries are understandable.