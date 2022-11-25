(Video) Jamie Carragher expresses “worry” for Liverpool with key man set to leave the club

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Jamie Carragher has expressed his worry for Liverpool after it was announced that Julian Ward would be leaving the club.

It was recently announced that Ward was expected to leave Liverpool at the end of the season.

With Ward the man behind Liverpool’s transfer and contract dealings, Carragher has expressed his “worry” for his former club.

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool looking to rival Manchester United in the race to sign Barcelona star
Newcastle keen on €40m-rated midfielder wanted by Euro giants
Liverpool set to battle it out with Manchester City for signing of defender

Liverpool will of course be desperately trying to find Ward’s replacement, but he’s a key reason behind their success in recent years, so Carragher’s worries are understandable.

More Stories Jamie Carragher Julian Ward

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.