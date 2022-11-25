Video: USA’s McKennie and Pulisic have two biggest chances of first half vs England with one being a sitter

England and the USA have played out a 0-0 draw in their Group B clash but it is the Americans that will be the happier of the two. 

The US have reduced the Three Lions to very little and have had the two best chances through Weston McKennie and Christian Pulisic – with the former missing a sitter.

McKennie had a free goal to shoot at but blew the ball over the bar.

As for Pulisic, the Chelsea man did well but hit the ball off the bar.

