(Video) Wayne Hennessey sent off in World Cup after head-high karate kick

Wayne Hennessey was sent off for Wales in the World Cup after chopping down the Iran attacker with a head-high karate kick.

Wales will have been desperate for a win after only managing a draw in their opening game. With England left to play, failing to win against Iran would have been catastrophic for their chances of qualifying.

Hennessey certainly didn’t help the situation. The Wales goalkeeper rushed off his line to meet the Iran attacker, before proceeding to perform a karate kick towards the striker’s head.

Pictures below from FOX Soccer and BEin Sports.

