West Ham now listening to offers to sell star who joined in 2020

According to Football Insider, West Ham are open to selling Vladimir Coufal in January.

The Irons are prepared to let the 30-year-old right-back leave in the winter window as they seek to balance the books after a busy summer transfer window.

West Ham could accept a fee of “around £6 million,” according to the report. The player has been linked with a move to Germany, with Bayer Leverkusen reportedly showing interest. According to the report, talks with his agent are planned.

Football Insider further adds that West Ham will only sell ‘if their valuation is met’ but there has not been any significant movements regarding it yet.

The 34-time Czech international’s contract expires at the end of the season, but West Ham have the option to extend it by two years if they so desire, depending on whether the club believes they can attract a large enough fee for him to make it worthwhile.

Earlier, Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth claimed that Coufal’s time at West Ham may be coming to an end, citing Moyes’ business in the transfer window as evidence that he has lost faith in the £30,000-a-week earner.

Coufal has been a valuable member of the Hammers’ recent rise up the table, contributing seven assists in 34 appearances helping them into Europa League qualification in the 2021-22 season.

However, it appears that Moyes no longer trusts the former Slavia Prague man, as evidenced by only nine Premier League appearances this season.