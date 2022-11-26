£120,000-a-week star has his heart set on a move to Arsenal

Belgian international midfielder Youri Tielemans has been linked with a move away from Leicester City at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old midfielder will be out of contract in the summer and it will be interesting to see if Leicester are willing to sell the player during the January transfer window so that they can recoup some money for him as opposed to letting him leave for free.

According to a report from Give Me Sport, Tielemans has his heart set on a move to Arsenal.

Journalist Ben Jacobs told GMS: “Newcastle are very much not the frontrunners for Mudryk, who has got his heart set on Arsenal, a bit like Tielemans has got his heart set on Arsenal. “But, with both Tielemans and Mudryk, Arsenal simply haven’t bid at this point.”

The 25-year-old has been a major hit since his move to the Premier League, and he would be a smart signing for the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta needs to add more quality and depth to his midfield, and Tielemans seems like an ideal fit for them.

The £120k-a-week Belgian international could partner Thomas Partey at the heart of Arsenal’s midfield during the second half of the season if the Gunners manage to sign him in January.

Arsenal are currently battling it out with Manchester City for the Premier League title and they could certainly use a couple of quality additions in January to boost their title hopes.

Manchester City have a deeper squad and Arsenal will need additions if they want to sustain the title challenge and compete on all fronts.

Tielemans is well-settled in the Premier League and therefore he could make an immediate impact at the North London club. Furthermore, his contract situation means that the player could be available for a reasonable price in January.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal come forward with a concrete offer for the player in the next few weeks.