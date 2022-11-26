£18m Leicester star on verge of leaving the club

Leicester City midfielder Dennis Praet has been linked with a move away from the club during the January transfer window.

The 28-year-old Belgian midfielder joined Leicester City from Sampdoria but he has had a difficult time at the English club so far.

The player has scored just twice in 49 appearances for the Foxes and he was loaned out to Italian club Torino last season in order to gain regular first-team action.

The Belgian international managed to impress at the Italian club, and Torino are prepared to sign him permanently now.

According to reports from Toro.It, the 28-year-old is a priority target for Torino and they will look to make a move for him when the January transfer window opens.

Leicester paid a fee of around £18 million for the midfielder, and it will be interesting to see if they are willing to cash in on the player and cut their losses on him in the coming weeks.

It is evident that the Belgian ace has not been able to adapt to the Premier League, and he is unlikely to be a key player for Leicester City going forward. A move away from the Premier League would be ideal for all parties and a January departure seems likely.