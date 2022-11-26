Arsenal looking to re-sign former player and are willing to offer Thomas Partey in swap deal

Arsenal looking to re-sign former player Ismael Bennacer and are willing to offer Thomas Partey as part of a swap deal.

Bennacer played for Arsenal for two years between 2015 and 2017, before making the move to Italy. Now, Bennacer currently plays for AC Milan, and there’s no doubt he’s developed more than Arsenal would have expected or they may not have let him go so easily.

However, a report from Calcio Mercato Web has claimed that Arsenal are willing to offer Partey as part of a swap deal to bring Bennacer back to North London.

Losing a key player in Partey wouldn’t make an awful lot of sense. However, his injury record could be a concern for Mikel Arteta, so cashing in on him and bringing in a less injury-prone midfielder might be a smart idea.

As good of an addition Bennacer would be to Arsenal, bringing him in whilst sacrificing Partey is unlikely to be in their plans. Signing Bennacer to provide competition alongside Partey would be an ideal situation.