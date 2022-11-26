Arsenal set to submit second offer to sign midfielder

Arsenal are set to submit a second offer to sign Palmeiras midfielder Danilo.

Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Arsenal were still interested in signing Danilo. The 21-year-old is a highly-rated midfielder in Brazil having already become a regular for Palmeiras despite his age.

With Thomas Partey’s regular injuries becoming a bit of an issue for Arsenal, bringing in a midfielder to provide increased competition could be a priority for Mikel Arteta.

Now, according to Jorge Nicola, Arsenal are set to submit a second offer to sign Danilo after having a bid rejected earlier this year. The report claims that a second offer could be in the region of €25m.

Since taking over at Arsenal, Arteta and Edu Gaspar have focused their recruitment on young talent around the globe. Rather than signing ready-made players, Arsenal have opted for youthful players, allowing Arteta to nurture and develop them.

Danilo fits into this recruitment strategy, so it’s no surprise to see Arsenal pushing to sign the Brazilian midfielder.