Bayern Munich set to battle it out with Manchester United and Chelsea for England international

Bayern Munich have now joined Manchester United and Chelsea in the race to sign West Ham midfielder Declan Rice.

Rice is one of the most sought-after youngsters in European football at the moment. The West Ham midfielder is already captain of his club and a regular for his country at the age of just 23 so it’s no surprise to see some of the biggest clubs sniffing around him.

According to Fichajes, Manchester United and Chelsea are interested in signing Rice, with Bayern Munich also recently entering the race.

In a similar way to England teammate Jude Bellingham, Rice could have the pick of most clubs in the world to join if he wanted to. It’s difficult to think of a side that Bellingham or Rice doesn’t get into.

Although Rice appears to be enjoying his football at West Ham after coming through their academy, there’s no doubt he has to move eventually to progress with his career. West Ham aren’t a side who are going to be playing Champions League football regularly, and that’s what Rice deserves.