Bruno Guimaraes has hinted that he wouldn’t want Newcastle to sign former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo’s contract at Manchester United was recently terminated with immediate effect, meaning the Portuguese forward will have to find a new club after the World Cup.

According to the Daily Mail, Newcastle have been offered the chance to sign Ronaldo on a free transfer.

With speculation growing, Brazilian midfielder Guimaraes has hinted that he wouldn’t want his club to sign Ronaldo.

“Trippier and I were the first to believe in the project, so fans have a special affection. I think Newcastle need players with that mentality, it’s not about signing everyone just because they have money. It’s not bringing Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Mbappe. It’s not like this,” said Guimaraes, speaking to UOL.

Guimaraes raises an excellent point. Newcastle haven’t gone out and bought the superstars of European football. The likes of Kieran Trippier and Dan Burn were brought in to help steady the ship – two players with great mentalities who have bought into the culture at Newcastle.

Signing a player like Ronaldo who has been caught up in a lot of controversy at Manchester United this season wouldn’t be a smart move as he has the potential to negatively effect the positive dynamic in the Newcastle changing room at the moment.