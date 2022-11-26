Chelsea in the race to sign 23-yr-old forward liked by Erik ten Hag

Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix has been linked with a move away from the Spanish club at the end of the season.

According to a report from Fichajes, Premier League giants Manchester United and Chelsea are keen on securing the Portuguese international’s services.

The 23-year-old joined Atletico Madrid for a fee of around £113 million back in 2019 but he has failed to live up to the expectations so far. His performances have been largely underwhelming and the Spanish club are reportedly keen to cash in on the player.

Atletico Madrid are going through financial difficulties after crashing out of the Champions League in the group stages and they could look to sell some players to balance the books.

Despite his mixed performances in the Spanish league (3 goals this season), Felix remains a prodigious talent who is rated highly across Europe.

Manchester United submitted a substantial bid to sign him at the start of the season and they could look to reignite their interest in the player.

The report claims that Erik ten Hag likes the Portuguese forward a lot, and he could look to bring the 23-year-old in to boost his attacking options.

The Red Devils recently parted ways with Cristiano Ronaldo, and they will need to invest in a top-class forward at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are in need of attacking reinforcements as well and Felix could be a superb long-term acquisition. A move away from Atletico Madrid would give him the fresh start he needs and he has the potential to develop into a world-class footballer.

Felix scored in Portugal’s World Cup opener against Ghana and he will be looking to impress in Qatar.