Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has rejected a contract offer of £200,000 a week as he wants a similar salary to teammate Raheem Sterling.

Mason Mount has quickly become a key player for Chelsea over the last few years. After learning his trade out on loan, Mount returned to Stamford Bridge and has become a fan favourite at Chelsea.

The England international is currently out in Qatar at the World Cup, so contract negotiations between him and Chelsea will have been put on hold.

However, according to the Daily Mail, negotiations aren’t expected to go too smoothly when he returns to England, with the report claiming the two parties are far apart.

Mount has reportedly rejected a £200,000 a week offer as he wants to receive a similar amount to his teammate Sterling, who earns around £300,000 a week.

The report claims that Mount is one of the lowest earners at the club as it stands, so you can understand him wanting to be rewarded for his service to Chelsea so far and to receive a similar wage to some of his teammates.