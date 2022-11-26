David Moyes open to selling West Ham ace in January for just £6 million

West Ham United are reportedly open to selling Vladimir Coufal when the transfer window opens in January.

The Czech Republic right-back has done reasonably well at the Premier League club since joining them but his contract expires at the end of the season and the Hammers are looking to cash in on him midway through the season.

A report from Football Insider claims that West Ham could sell the player for a fee of just £6 million and Coufal has been linked with a number of German clubs.

The 30-year-old could be a quality short-term addition for most mid-table clubs and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

It has been a disappointing season for the Hammers and they might look to bring in reinforcements during the January window, in an attempt to get their campaign back on track.

David Moyes was adequately backed in the summer transfer window and it seems unlikely that the Hammers will spend big in January again. Therefore, it makes sense for them to cash in on the fringe players and invest that money into the playing squad.

The report from Football Insider claims that even though Coufal’s deal expires in the summer, West Ham have the option to trigger a two-year extension. This would allow the Londoners to recoup some money for him even if they fail to sell him in January.

The player has been on the fringes of the first team this season and he has started just seven league games so far.