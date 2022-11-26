Erik ten Hag wants to bring 28-year-old to Man Utd, transfer talks underway

Memphis Depay is expected to leave Barcelona when the transfer window opens in January.

The Spanish club looking to terminate the Dutch international’s contract in order to save money on his wages and the player has been linked with a move back to Manchester United.

The attacker joined Manchester United in 2015, from PSV Eindhoven, but he had a disappointing spell at Old Trafford.

Since then, the 28-year-old has impressed at Lyon and Barcelona.

The Dutch international scored 13 goals across all competitions last season, and it will be interesting to see if he’s willing to return to Manchester United in January.

The Red Devils are in desperate need of attacking reinforcements, especially after terminating Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract. Depay could prove to be a quality short-term addition.

The Dutch international can play anywhere across the front three and his versatility will be an added bonus.

Journalist Florian Plettenberg has now revealed that Manchester United have already initiated talks to sign the 28-year-old and Erik ten Hag wants to bring Depay back to Old Trafford.

News #Depay: He is also on the list of #MUFC. We‘ve been told that Ten Hag can really imagine bringing him back. There is contact between all parties. Barca would even terminate the contract, desperately wants to save the salary. @Sky_Marc @SkySportDE ?? pic.twitter.com/PSrkcNiVnx — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) November 25, 2022

Given the fact that he could be available on a free transfer, makes the move worth the gamble and Depay could prove to be a bargain addition if he manages to make an immediate impact.

The player is currently away on World Cup duty with the Netherlands and he will be hoping to impress in Qatar and secure a big move in January.