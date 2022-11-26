Gareth Southgate has explained his decision not to bring on Phil Foden for England in their World Cup clash with the USA.

England drew 0-0 with the USA in their second World Cup game in what was a dull performance from the three lions. England struggled to create any chances throughout the game, with the USA looking the more threatening.

Considering England’s powerful squad, the lack of attacking intent was concerning and Southgate’s decision to not bring on Foden when needing a goal was questionable.

Now, Southgate has explained his decision to leave out the in-form Manchester City star, as quoted below.

Southgate on Foden: "We didn't feel it was right for Phil in the middle because he doesn't play there for his club." — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) November 25, 2022

If Southgate feels Foden shouldn’t be playing in the middle for England then that’s his decision, but to not bring him on at all didn’t make too much sense.

Foden has been in exceptional form for Manchester City this season and is widely regarded as one of the most exciting creative players England have ever produced.

After drawing with the USA, England now face a high-pressure game against Wales on Tuesday night.