‘He will be off’: Pundit expects ‘unbelievable’ Leeds player to leave in summer

Former Bolton Wanderers star and American pundit Stuart Holden has praised Leeds United’s Tyler Adams for his performance against England last night.

Adams played a key part in the USA midfield, which dominated the Three Lions during their 0-0 draw last night.

And while commenting on the game, Holden tweeted that the Leeds star is going to end up at a top-level Champions League club if he continues on his fine form from this season.

He said:

“Tyler Adams has been outstanding at the World Cup. If he finishes the Premier League season the way he started it, he’ll be off to a top level Champions League team. What a player!“

The midfielder has been described as ‘unbelievable‘ since joining the club in the summer as a replacement for Kalvin Phillips, who left for Manchester City. However, given Leeds’ poor start to the season, they may find themselves fighting for survival this season, and other clubs will be keeping a close eye on their players.

Despite the poor performance by England, the draw pretty much guarantees their qualification in the next round unless they completely collapse against Wales and lose by a big margin.

Meanwhile, the qualification of the United States is entirely in their hands. If they want to qualify, they must win their final game against Iran. If they draw or lose, they will be eliminated from the World Cup, with Iran advancing instead.