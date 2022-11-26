“I don’t think he is ever positive” – Liverpool’s Van Dijk hits back at Van Basten after the harsh criticism against him

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has hit back at former Netherlands striker Marco van Basten’s criticism of his World Cup performances.

The Dutch captain has come under fire for his recent performances and was heavily criticised after Netherlands drew 1-1 with Ecuador. Van Dijk’s defending during Ecuador’s equalising goal was the subject of criticism with many on social media blamed him for the goal and so did Van Basten.

Van Basten discussed Ecuador’s equalising goal during the post-game show on NOS and blamed the Liverpool defender. He said (via talkSPORT): “Van Dijk is just waiting and watching him shoot.” “What is he looking at? He needs to be on top of him! He just lets him shoot!” “He doesn’t take the lead. He takes care of nothing in the team. He makes a sound, but he doesn’t say anything. This is what he does.”

Van Dijk has not taken the comments by the former Dutch striker well and has responded in a brutal manner. When asked about the comments by Van Basten, he said:

“I don’t think he is ever positive, so what am I supposed to do with it? It’s easy to talk from the studio.

“Me failing as a captain? What do you want me to do with that info? I am always up front. I lead the team the best way possible.”

This is not the first time the former AC Milan striker has questioned Van Dijk’s commitment to his country. During the Nations League, he told Ziggo Sport:

“Van Dijk is actually the best man, but does the least in terms of initiative.

“It is actually very strange that such a very good player does so little for the Dutch national team in the build-up.”