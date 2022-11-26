Chelsea have been linked with a number of attackers in recent months and the Brentford striker Ivan Toney is reportedly on their radar ahead of the summer transfer window.

According to a report from Give Me Sport, the 26-year-old England international is a target for Graham Potter’s side and Chelsea will look to bring him in at the end of the season.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke told GMS: “I think Chelsea long-term will be looking to bring in a number nine, probably this summer. “I don’t think Pierre Emerick Aubameyang is the long-term answer due to his form and his age probably. “So, I think Chelsea will be looking at him [Toney]. If you’re looking at Premier League strikers and ones that are probably more gettable than others, Ivan Toney definitely comes into the reckoning.”

Toney has done well for Brentford since their promotion to the Premier League and he has been in fine form this season. The 26-year-old has scored 11 goals and picked up three assists across 16 matches in all competitions and he could prove to be a quality addition to the Chelsea attack.

The Blues are currently reliant on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as their main goalscorer, but the former Arsenal striker has not been at his best. Chelsea signed the player from Barcelona at the start of the season but Aubameyang has not been able to hit top form yet. The striker is in his twilight years and he is unlikely to get any better. The Blues must look to bring in an upgrade in the summer and Toney certainly seems like a quality option.

The Blues have Armando Broja at their disposal as well but the 21-year-old has struggled to hold down a regular starting berth under Potter. Chelsea must look to invest in a proven goalscorer.

Toney is well-settled in the Premier League and he has shown that he is capable of playing for a top club. A move to Chelsea would represent an excellent step up in the player’s career.