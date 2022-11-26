Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been linked with a surprise switch to Newcastle United.

A report from Football Insider claims that Klopp is obsessed with the project at Newcastle and he would be open to joining the Magpies when he leaves Liverpool.

The 55-year-old has been a sensational appointment for Liverpool and he helped the club win the Premier League title and the Champions League. The Reds have won the Club World Cup, Carabao Cup, Community Shield and the FA Cup under his management as well.

The German manager is one of the best in the world and it would be a major coup for Newcastle if they managed to pull off his appointment. Newcastle have an ambitious project at their disposal and their new owners have invested heavily in the playing squad.

They are the richest club in the world right now and Newcastle will want to win the Premier League and the Champions League in the coming years. Bringing in a proven manager would be a step in the right direction.

Eddie Howe has done a splendid job so far, but the former Bournemouth manager is simply not as good as Klopp and the German would be a massive upgrade.

The Liverpool boss has massive global appeal and he could attract the top players to the club as well.

Liverpool are facing an uncertain future with club owners FSG looking to sell the Merseyside giants soon. It will be interesting to see if the new owners can come in quickly and stabilise the club on and off the pitch.