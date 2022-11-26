Keith Downie hints at major double signing at Newcastle United

Keith Downie has recently discussed how he sees Newcastle’s January transfer window panning out.

After recently being taken over by Saudi billionaires, Newcastle fans are full of optimism going into the next transfer window.

The summer window was a success, with Newcastle now battling for the Champions League places in the Premier League.

Now, reporter Downie has had his say on what he expects to see from Newcastle in the January transfer window.

“I wouldn’t be surprised to see them [Newcastle] bring in a midfielder and a winger, with one of them being a loan,” said Downie, speaking to Give Me Sport.