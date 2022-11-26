Liverpool star dreams of playing for Real Madrid one day to follow in the footsteps of former Everton player

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz reportedly dreams of playing for Real Madrid one day as he wants to follow in the footsteps of James Rodriguez.

Diaz signed for Liverpool at the beginning of the year and has so far had a positive impact on Jurgen Klopp’s side. With Sadio Mane leaving the club in the summer, Diaz has stepped up to the plate as his replacement.

However, according to Defensa Central, Diaz dreams of a move to Real Madrid one day, as he wants to follow in the footsteps of a player who was once playing on the other side of Merseyside.

Luis Diaz celebrates a goal for Liverpool.
The report claims Diaz wants to emulate the career of Rodriguez, a Colombian icon, but I’m sure he won’t be looking to join Everton like his compatriot.

The timing of when Diaz is looking to make a move to Real Madrid is unclear, but Liverpool fans will be hoping he gives them at least a few years of service before making the switch.

A move to Madrid at the moment would make a lot of sense at the moment – Carlo Ancelotti may be looking to replace Eden Hazard who has struggled to adapt to life in Spain.

