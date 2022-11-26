Long-term Man United target agrees deal with another European giant ahead of potential move

Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has been a target for Manchester United for a long-time but the midfielder has now reached an agreement with another European giant.

Man United first tried to sign the Serbian star three years ago, reports the Express, and have intermittently been linked to the Lazio man ever since.

The Manchester club was always a possibility for Milinkovic-Savic’s next club but the Serbian has now reached an agreement with Juventus over his salary, reports Tuttosport.

All that is left is for the Serie A giants to now reach an agreement over a fee with fellow Italian club Lazio, as the Rome-based team looks to receive big money for one of their best players ahead of his contract expiring in 2024.

? Sergej Milinkovi?-Savi? has reached an agreement with Juventus on salary! ? Juve must now reach an agreement over a fee with Lazio. (Source: @Tuttosport) pic.twitter.com/ag20eSvqtl — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) November 26, 2022

Milinkovic-Savic would have been a great addition to Erik ten Hag’s squad as the Serbian could have formed a deadly duo alongside Casemiro.

The 27-year-old has been at Lazio since 2015 and is having another great season in Serie A – scoring three goals and assisting another seven across 14 league matches.

Juventus looks like the Serbian’s next destination but could Man United or another club move in and hijack the deal?