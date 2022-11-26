Man City star admits his team have no chance of winning the World Cup despite being highly ranked

Man City star and Belgium international Kevin De Bruyne has admitted that his country have no chance of winning the World Cup in Qatar.

The European team are ranked 2nd in the FIFA World rankings and are one of the contenders to lift the World Cup this year but De Bruyne believes his team are too old to be victorious in Qatar.

Speaking in an interview with the Guardian, the Man City star responded when asked if Belgium can win the World Cup: “No chance, we’re too old.”

This is a point many pundits and fans have also made when assessing the Red Devils’ chances in Qatar and it certainly looked the case in the European team’s opening match with Canada.

Belgium beat Canada 1-0 in their World Cup opener but were not convincing as the Canadians deserved something from the match.

The team is regarded as the country’s golden generation but they have fallen short at all the recent competitions.

This World Cup is their last hope of winning a trophy for Belgium but their first match highlighted that their time might have passed, which is a belief De Bruyne seems to share.