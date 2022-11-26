Man United and Liverpool receive bad news as target opens up about future ahead of expiring contract

Borussia Dortmund’s highly-rated teenager, Youssoufa Moukoko, has been speaking about his future as his contract with the German club expires at the end of the season.

Moukoko is a highly sought-after star heading into next summer’s transfer window and he is being targetted by several of Europe’s biggest clubs should he decide to leave Germany at the end of the season – when his contract expires with Dortmund

Writing in Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing via CaughtOffside’s Substack, Fabrizio Romano recently addressed the speculation involving Moukoko and stated that Dortmund are still trying to keep the forward at the German club in the midst of all the interest.

“There are really many clubs monitoring Youssoufa Moukoko, more than six or seven around Europe,” Romano explained.

“It’s absolutely normal as he’s a top talent, but Borussia Dortmund are still pushing to extend his contract and trying to find a way.

“The manager Edin Terzic will be a key factor to convince Moukoko.”

According to a report from 90 Min, two of those clubs are Manchester United and Liverpool, who are said to be watching the 18-year-old forward closely.

Man United are in need of a striker and will certainly be signing someone during the next two windows following Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure, whilst the Germany international would add to the talent in Liverpool’s forward line.

Moukoko has now been speaking about his future and despite the interest, the 18-year-old has said he would love to stay at Borussia Dortmund.

The forward said via Fabrizio Romano: “I feel so comfortable at BVB, I love the club. I’d really love to stay at Borussia Dortmund.

“I want to understand what kind of project and perspective the club will offer me, it’s an important point.”