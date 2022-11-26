Man United interested in signing £60m Newcastle target during January window

Manchester United are interested in signing Bayer Leverkusen’s Moussa Diaby in January after Newcastle attempted to sign the winger during the summer.

The Magpies wanted to sign a winger during the last transfer window and the French star was Eddie Howe’s main target to address the issue but the Tyneside club failed to get the move done.

According to the Telegraph, Newcastle were left frustrated by Bayer Leverkusen’s insistence they will not consider bids of less than £60m for the 23-year-old and could now miss out on the young star to Premier League rivals Manchester United.

Man United are said to be considering a move to sign the Bayer Leverkusen winger in January as Erik ten Hag looks to add to his attack, reports Fichajes.

? Manchester United are considering a move to sign Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby in January. (Source: Fichajes) pic.twitter.com/x0oVggFwhW — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) November 26, 2022

Man United just parted ways with Cristiano Ronaldo and many expect the Red Devils to sign a striker in the near future but Diaby is a winger, which could mean that Marcus Rashford is moving up front permanently.

The French star has a contract in Germany until 2025 and whether he will still cost £60m is unknown.

Diaby is a very talented player and would be a great addition to Man United’s squad but whether Newcastle decides to fight their Premier League rivals over the winger remains to be seen.